Lunar wellness and autumn programming at The Gallivant Camber Sands
The Gallivant Camber Sands is one of the UK’s most unique staycation destinations, tucked behind steep sand dunes, the boutique bolthole makes for a rejuvenating autumn wellness getaway for those looking for a reset. Guests can take part in several wellness events, including:
-
New Moon Activation (2nd October) This experience aligns with the energy of the new moon through breathwork, yin yoga, and sound healing, allowing guests to clear energetic blockages and promote deep healing.
-
Hunters Supermoon Yoga (17th October) Guests will be guided through a 90-minute vinyasa flow to reset the body and mind. Upon departure, guests will be offered a hot beverage to enjoy in the dunes amongst the energy of the full hunter's moon.
-
‘The Open Space,’ features exclusive workshops with some of the UK’s leading yoga instructors. The guests are welcome to enjoy a variety of practices, including Yin Yoga with Norman Blair, Ashtanga Yoga with Roberta Gianotti, Vinyasa Yoga with Adam Hustler, and Tantra Yoga with Henika Patel.
