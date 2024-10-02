Lunar wellness and autumn programming at The Gallivant Camber Sands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lunar wellbeing has continued to gain popularity as part of wellness practices that align physical and spiritual health with natural lunar cycles. These forms of yoga tap into the symbolic and energetic influence of the moon, particularly during significant lunar phases like the full moon and supermoon. The Gallivant Camber Sands, located in a prime position next to the soft-sand dunes of Camber Sands, presents its Autumn wellness programme with highlights including New Moon Activation and Hunter's Supermoon Yoga.

The Gallivant Camber Sands is one of the UK’s most unique staycation destinations, tucked behind steep sand dunes, the boutique bolthole makes for a rejuvenating autumn wellness getaway for those looking for a reset. Guests can take part in several wellness events, including:

New Moon Activation (2nd October) This experience aligns with the energy of the new moon through breathwork, yin yoga, and sound healing, allowing guests to clear energetic blockages and promote deep healing.

Hunters Supermoon Yoga (17th October) Guests will be guided through a 90-minute vinyasa flow to reset the body and mind. Upon departure, guests will be offered a hot beverage to enjoy in the dunes amongst the energy of the full hunter's moon.

‘The Open Space,’ features exclusive workshops with some of the UK’s leading yoga instructors. The guests are welcome to enjoy a variety of practices, including Yin Yoga with Norman Blair, Ashtanga Yoga with Roberta Gianotti, Vinyasa Yoga with Adam Hustler, and Tantra Yoga with Henika Patel.