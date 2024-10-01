Macabre fascination for more than a century - The Cat and The Canary in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In his Chichester debut Will Merrick gets to play foppish and rather arrogant actor Charlie Wilder in The Cat and the Canary, the final play in the Festival Theatre summer season 2024.

Adapted by Carl Grose from the play by John Willard, it comes as a co-production with Told by an Idiot and runs in the Minerva from Sept 27-Oct 26.The play has exerted its macabre fascination for over 100 years – and promises laughs and terror in equal measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As midnight strikes, a storm rages over the wilds of Bodmin Moor. The surviving descendants of the long-deceased Cyrus West have gathered in his remote mansion to discover which of them is the chosen heir to his fortune.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the wind rattles the house, so does news that the most dangerous inmate from the nearby asylum is on the run. Menace lurks around every corner…

Will Merrick - copyright 2022 Eddy Massarella

“I hadn’t come across it before,” Will says, “but we've done a lot of talking about how influential it has been and how it started its own genre. I couldn't believe I hadn't heard of it before but sometimes you don't hear what the original source material is. It's like with sampling and you hear something by Kanye West and you don't know where it originally came from in the way that sometimes things that start things do disappear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the influence remains. Knives Out is regarded as having been influenced by The Cat and The Canary.

“And this is definitely more Knives Out than it is The Mousetrap. It is not a museum piece. It's full of new energy and it's full of inventive comedy. It's full of vibrancy and it's full of the kind of liveliness that Knives Out has. Knives Out is more of a drama though.

"This is solidly in the camp of comedy. There is definitely some satire on the genre which is great fun because it's a lovely genre to satirise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a lot of things that you can riff on, lots of ideas. We are engaging with the intricacies of the concepts of the red herring and the idea of the finger pointing to who you think it did it and also the twists and the turns of the plot, like you might get in Inspector Morse and Scooby-Doo. But actually the comedy is more Monty Python, very absurd and very broad.

“I am playing a character called Charlie Wilder who is a renowned and foppish actor who is a bit of a luvvie and is very arrogant. It's great fun to play an actor. You pick apart people that you have met over the years! But there's also the old breed of the Oliver Reed set in there, I think, those actors that were very proud, that were the real renegades in their day like Richard Burton and so on.”

For Will, it is his first time in Chichester: “It is a fantastic building and the organisation is great. It's such a wonderful institution. There is a very familiar feeling to the whole place and we've had a few welcome meetings.

"It's lovely not to feel that you're just popping in and popping out.”

Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre box office.