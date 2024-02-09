Macbeth among the Worthing Theatres spring season highlights

English Touring Theatre - Macbeth (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Idgie Barnstorm talks you through some of the highlights:

Macbeth: March 5-8, Connaught Theatre. “Witness one of Shakespeare's most well-known tragedies brought to life by ETT. A struggling and divided nation, tearing itself apart. So when the Macbeths see their chance at the crown, why shouldn't they take it? A visceral and contemporary new production that speaks to a world we find ourselves living in now and asks why Macbeth has haunted our fears and nightmares for centuries and what lesson is this cautionary tale still urgently trying to communicate to us?”

Stranger Sings!: April 17-18, 7:30pm, Pavilion Theatre. “Straight from off-Broadway to a UK premiere three-month sell-out run in London, we’re now thrilled to announce the UK nationwide theatre tour of Stranger Sings! This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series – in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.”

Oh What a Lovely War: Sunday, May 12, 7pm, Connaught Theatre: “A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the very greatest stage satires, Oh What A Lovely War is an extraordinary theatrical journey bringing to life the folly, farce and tragedy of the First World War. Wildly satirical, visually stunning and deeply moving, it’s the musical that revolutionised modern theatre: an exhilarating, no-holds-barred assault on the military incompetence and inconceivable disregard for human life the First World War has come to represent.”

Fault Lines: Saturday, February 17, 7.30pm. Connaught Theatre. “Fault Lines blends stunning dance with immersive digital imagery, evocative writing and cinematic music. As our planet’s voice gets louder, are we ready to listen? Fault Lines pulls at the tension in our relationship with nature. Our constant pursuit of progress increasing the speed of life has left us out of sync with the natural world. When it feels like we are racing towards an unknown future, how can the enormity of climate change be made personal?”

RPM: Wednesday, April 3, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre. “A mesmeric new acrobatic show that questions our country's colonial past. This show seeks to question our perception of our colonial legacy on today’s society and suggests untold links between modern-day problems and conflicts and our country’s colonial past. Set on a large custom-built treadmill, the show features a diverse cast of acrobatic tumblers, roller skaters and dancers, asking the question, ‘Has our country ever confronted its colonial past?’”

Tess: May 16-18, Pavilion Theatre. “This new dance/circus performance by Ockham’s Razor is based on the novel Tess of the D’Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy. It weaves together acrobatics, aerial, physical theatre and an inventive, evocative set to conjure Hardy’s world. The classic novel still has extraordinary relevance for contemporary audiences as it explores questions of privilege, class, poverty, agency, female desire and solidarity.”