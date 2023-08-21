BREAKING
Making Newhaven festive event more inclusive

A Sussex garden is working to make its festive family event easier for children and adults with special educational needs.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:52 BST

The inaugural Aglow last year at Paradise Park in Newhaven was a huge success. Thousands of visitors enjoyed the gardens’ light trail, music and interactive displays which brought a touch of winter magic to Newhaven.

Now the family-owned attraction, which prides itself on being inclusive to all family members, wants to enhance the experience for children with special educational needs.

“Among the positive feedback we received were ideas to make small adjustments to make the visit more appealing for some people”, said site director Darren Clift. “We need our visitors’ help to ensure that their needs are met and have created an online survey as part of our planning for this year’s Aglow which is set to be bigger than better.”

Paradise Park in Newhaven wish to make Aglow more SEN-inclusiveParadise Park in Newhaven wish to make Aglow more SEN-inclusive
It’s already planned to open the event on two evenings solely to accommodate SEND guests.

“The more information we have the better”, adds Darren. “So, we are encouraging as many families as possible to complete the online questionnaire to help us make the Aglow features as easy to negotiate and enjoy as possible.”

The survey is online at: https://forms.gle/8jpobY7CgnDzSijM7

