Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman

​​Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick set to open for 2023 summer season, launching with a new exhibition charting 200 years of the town's history

​​Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick is ready to open for the 2023 summer season, launching with a new exhibition charting 200 years of the town's history.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th May 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:23 BST

Houses along Southdown Road are the focus for this new exhibition, as the development of the buildings along this road mirrors the development of Southwick during the past two centuries.

Visitors will also be able to see inside the 500-year-old house, the oldest in Southwick, and view exhibits about Southwick's Roman villa, the history of Southwick schools and various other items connected with the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: "Southdown Road was originally an access route between the ancient fields, The Green and Southwick Street. Two hundred years ago, a brewery was built in what became known as the Brewery Field.

Most Popular
    Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick Street, SouthwickManor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick Street, Southwick
    Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick Street, Southwick

    Blue plaque unveiled in Southwick to mark house where political activist C.L.R. James wrote his magnum opus, The Black Jacobins

    "In 1820, the brewery was destroyed by fire but the old path across the Brewery Field was subsequently redeveloped, as Southwick grew, with a series of substantial Victorian villas built for the professional classes.

    "One of these houses was home to a prominent oyster merchant, another became a private school. Yet another house became Southwick's Home Guard HQ in the Second World War and then a gentleman's club. This exhibition will give details of the changing picture of Southwick's development through the histories if these houses."

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Manor Cottage Heritage Centre reopens for the summer season on Saturday, May 20, 10.30am to 12.30pm. The Houses Along Southdown Road exhibition will run on Saturdays until July 1 and admission is free, although donations are sought.

    The timber-framed cottage, in Southwick Street, opposite Southwick Square, dates from the 15th century or earlier. It is run by the Southwick Society, which was founded in 1973 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a series of events.

    Related topics:Southwick