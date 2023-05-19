Houses along Southdown Road are the focus for this new exhibition, as the development of the buildings along this road mirrors the development of Southwick during the past two centuries.
Visitors will also be able to see inside the 500-year-old house, the oldest in Southwick, and view exhibits about Southwick's Roman villa, the history of Southwick schools and various other items connected with the town.
Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: "Southdown Road was originally an access route between the ancient fields, The Green and Southwick Street. Two hundred years ago, a brewery was built in what became known as the Brewery Field.
"In 1820, the brewery was destroyed by fire but the old path across the Brewery Field was subsequently redeveloped, as Southwick grew, with a series of substantial Victorian villas built for the professional classes.
"One of these houses was home to a prominent oyster merchant, another became a private school. Yet another house became Southwick's Home Guard HQ in the Second World War and then a gentleman's club. This exhibition will give details of the changing picture of Southwick's development through the histories if these houses."
Manor Cottage Heritage Centre reopens for the summer season on Saturday, May 20, 10.30am to 12.30pm. The Houses Along Southdown Road exhibition will run on Saturdays until July 1 and admission is free, although donations are sought.
The timber-framed cottage, in Southwick Street, opposite Southwick Square, dates from the 15th century or earlier. It is run by the Southwick Society, which was founded in 1973 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a series of events.