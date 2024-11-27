Mayor invites residents to join Civic Carol Service during Inspiring Angels Eastbourne festival

The Mayor of Eastbourne is inviting residents to celebrate the festive season with her at the town’s Civic Carol Service, as part of the Inspiring Angels Eastbourne festival.

The event, at 4.30pm on Saturday, December 14, in the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Church Street, is an evening of traditional carols, readings and seasonal cheer.

At the end of the service, a collection will be held in aid of the Mayor's chosen charities of the year - Leaf Hall Disability Access Fund which aims to provide full disabled access to all parts of its centre and The Chaseley Trust, which supports people with neurodisabilities.

Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan, said: “This will be a wonderful, heartwarming Christmas occasion and I hope as many people as possible will join me to enjoy it.

“The Civic Carol Service is a cherished Eastbourne tradition, and it's a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the season of goodwill with festive music and uplifting readings.”