The Mayor of Eastbourne is inviting people to her Civic Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 13.

The service at St Mary’s Church, Decoy Drive, Eastbourne, starts at 10.30am and anyone attending should arrive by 10.15am.

Food collected at the event will be donated to Eastbourne Foodbank and there will also be a collection in aid of the Mayor’s two chosen charities of the year - The Chaseley Trust and Leaf Hall Community Centre Disability Access Fund.

The Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan (pictured), said: “I was overwhelmed with the generosity of the community last year, it was a great celebration of the Harvest Festival. I am really looking forward to this year’s service and afterwards, again enjoying the company of many people at a ‘bring and share’ lunch in the church hall, provided by all.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Candy Vaughan, is inviting people to her Civic Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 13. Photo by Andy Butler

The Mayor’s Chaplain, Reverend Danny Pegg, added: "It is a pleasure for us in the parish to host the Mayor and her guests for our Harvest Festival as we give thanks to God for all we have and for the natural world and its resources.

“It is also a time when we raise donations for charities - both financial and physical. We are very grateful to all who donate to us - last year the pile of food was so high I needed to enlist my Sea Cadets to help move it all!

“We want to help those who need it most following Christ's example. We would love to accept any donations of food from October 7 at the church."