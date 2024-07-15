Mayor to open Hailsham Allotment Society's annual summer show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hailsham Allotment Society is inviting residents to its Annual Summer Show to be held at the Battle Road allotments on Saturday, July 20 from 10am to 2pm, which will be officially opened by the Town Mayor and Chairman of Hailsham Town Council, Cllr Paul Holbrook.

The show will be attended by allotment society members and plot holders, and residents are asked to bring along their flowers and vegetables for exhibiting and judging at 12.30pm. Prizes will be given for each category winner.

Refreshments will include bacon/sausage sandwiches, tea, coffee, cold drinks and salad. Free range eggs, honey and other products will be on sale.

There will also be a raffle, so anyone with items that can be included are encouraged to being them along on the day.

Mayor Cllr Holbrook at last year's Summer Show.

Members of the Allotment Society will be on hand to answer questions and display the wide variety of vegetables and fruit grown on-site, helping to raise the profile of allotments and why it is beneficial to have one.

"I’m delighted to have been asked to attend and open the event," said Cllr Holbrook. "The Allotment Society’s Summer Show is a great opportunity for people to exhibit their vegetables and flowers, take a walk around the plots, talk to allotment tenants and learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own!

"Experienced allotment holders will be happy to answer visitors' questions about growing fruit and vegetables, and also give suggestions and advice on how to get started with an allotment.

"We hope to see lots of people come along on the day and see what is on offer."

At present, the Town Council manages 97 plots on three sites: Battle Road (57 plots) Station Road (13 plots) and Harold Avenue (27 plots). Standard plots are 3 or 5 rods in size.

Rental costs are £23.10 per annum for 3-rod size and £39.60 per annum for 5-rod size. A £50 deposit is requested for newly registering plot-holders.

To request being added to the allotment rental waiting list, please contact the Town Council on 01323 841702 or email.