Meditations on change as Sam Carter plays Brighton date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Themes of change emerge on the fifth solo album, Silver Horizon, from BBC Folk Award-winning songwriter Sam Carter who plays The Annunciation Ballroom, Coleman Street, Brighton on Saturday, October 5 (doors: 7.30pm; tickets: £16.50; contact: 07766 476662).

“I noticed as I was writing the songs that there was loosely a theme there, that all the songs were around some sort of point of change for the narrator. The protagonist is either looking at this moment of change coming up in the future and seeing it with hope or expectation or anxiety or it comes from the perspective of a big change that has happened for the person, that they have come out the other side and are looking back on it.

“I'm not a fan of change myself. I find it exciting but also unsettling, as we all do, but working with the music and using that as a theme is a way of looking at it in a playful and enjoyable way when often the moment of change in real life definitely isn't playful or enjoyable! But the fact is that when you do get to the other side you might just find yourself thinking that it was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On the song Boxes And Bags it's about someone that is about to leave their childhood home and they are moving on. And the song We Are Still Here is more around the idea of walking with my partner and just thinking ‘Thank God we have made it through the pandemic and everything that happened in its wake.’ I don't know if there was a specific change in my mind but really there has just been so much change in the world with the big events like the pandemic and the changes in the world and just uncertainty generally. I think the music industry itself is very changeable and is an ever-changing beast. You sense that change is always there. There's nothing acute going on but as I was writing the album, these songs were about change and I recognised that retrospectively. I just start writing four or five songs and then perhaps you might notice that there is a theme linking them, then you start to riff on that theme. Writing an album is basically a mix of winging it and then having a plan!”

Sam Carter by Anya Raczka

The album is a new direction soundwise, as indeed have been each of Sam's albums so far. The first album was more acoustic. The second album was quite strongly gospel and blues. The third album was more rocky, and the last album Home Waters was more based around strings with a bit of a chamber sound, he explains: “I think you always have to have the sound that is right for the album.”

Sam has been in the business for a while, 15 years since his first album but playing much longer before that: “The album Home Waters came out during the pandemic on May 1 2020. I had already committed to putting the album out and obviously the pandemic had a big impact on what I was able to do touring around that album. It was a huge thing obviously for everyone, the pandemic but I do think that the music industry has been changed irrevocably by the whole experience. I think it's the way that people book tickets now, leaving it until the last minute. People are more reticent to commit to stuff and also we have lost a lot of festivals. There are some great things out there happening but the cost of living crisis has affected everyone.”