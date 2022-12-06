Meet Father Christmas and a Harry Potter star in Eastbourne this December

Santa Claus is ready to meet you this festive period.

The Beacon is hosting the big man throughout December. The experience can be found in the former Topshop site and runs until December 23.

As soon as you arrive at the elf check-in desk, a friendly elf will greet guests and hand out special passports before sending you through the Christmas forest with another one of Santa’s helpers.

Next you’ll find the hidden naughty or nice doorway that leads to Santa’s passport control lounge. There, children can fill in their passport with their very own unique elf name, once this is complete the elf will check all passports and send the children to Santa`s grotto at the North Pole.

Meet Father Christmas in Eastbourne this December (photo from Feastival Events)

He will personally greet everyone with a special passport stamp. Then children will get the opportunity to chat with Santa and choose a present to take home.

Harry Potter actor Jon Campling (Death Eater) will be attending for the next two weekends (December 10-11 and December 17-18). He will be talking to fans about his acting career plus posing for photos and autograph signings.

Walk-ins are accepted but you can book tickets here too.

