Meet gardener Sarah Raven in Etchingham

By Caroline MooreContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024
Sarah Raven at Etchingham Village Halls at 7.30 p.m on August 16th

Tickets are still available to meet gardener Sarah Raven on 16th August.

She will be in conversation with Anna Cannetty-Clarke in Etchingham Village Halls.

7.30. p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Event at Etchingham Halls 16th August

There will be time for gardening questions, and an opportunity to buy a signed copy of Sarah's new book, A Year in Pots.

Tickets £15 (to include glass of wine) available from Etchingham Post Office.

If you wish to pay by direct transfer and be sent tickets, contact [email protected] for details

All proceeds will be in aid of restoring the damp and mould-stained interior of our Church.

