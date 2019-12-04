Meet Santa at free Crowborough family fun day

There will be fun for all the family in Crowborough this Saturday during a free day of activities.

Freedom Leisure will host a free Christmas fun day on Saturday, November 7 at Crowborough Leisure Centre.

Activities will run throughout the day from 9am to 4pm, including bouncy castles, inflatables, arts and crafts, competitions, and sports activities.

There will be an opportunity to meet santa and make food for the reindeer.

From 9am to 11am free badminton will be open to all ages followed by a roller disco from 11.30am to 1pm.

An open inflatable and bouncy castle session will take place from 1.30pm.

Centre manager Andy Smale said: “Our Christmas fun days are always really popular and are a great way to get the local community into the festive spirit while having fun and being active.

“We throw the doors open to all as we know that many local residents may not have been to the centre in a long while, or maybe never, and open days are a great way for people to have a look around and see what we have on offer – most people leave surprised by the number of activities on offer!”

Councillor Philip Lunn said: “It may be cold and dark this time of year, but with a Freedom Leisure Centre nearby offering a wide range of activities, there are plenty of opportunities to keep healthy and active – whatever your age.”

For full details and activity timings on the visit the Freedom Leisure website here.