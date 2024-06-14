Menopause awareness event at Eastbourne care home

Tuesday 18th June - 6.30pm.

Lets Talk All Things Menopause... We are holding a Menopause Awareness Event for our local community and YOU are invited! Come along to Mortain Place on Tuesday 18th June, where guest speaker Katie Day, Director of RDP International will join us to deliver a speech on The Menopause. This is an opportunity for ladies to get together to discuss any frustrations or concerns in a safe space surrounded by supportive women. Arrival for 6.30pm, and talk beings at 6.45. Drinks and nibbles will be provided If you wish to attend, or have any questions about the event, please email - [email protected]