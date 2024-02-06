Mid Sussex-based Ensemble Reza promise magic in Crawley

Pavlos Carvalho (contributed pic)

From classical greats such as Sibelius and Grieg, to arrangements by Ensemble Reza musician, Anna Cooper, paying tribute to the folk music of Scandinavia, the venue are promising a magical evening. Tickets priced £20 (student/over 65: £17), child: £10 are available at hawth.co.uk and by calling the box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).

Spokesman Pavlos Carvalho said: “Ensemble Reza began as a group of Sussex-based professional musicians, working predominantly in London with a shared passion to create an exciting musical environment that would benefit our Sussex community.

"Over the past decade we’ve grown in scope, setting up our fabulous community orchestra, a music club, performing free lunchtime and more formal concerts, and running workshops and education programmes. We’re now also Hub Partners of West Sussex Music and Associate Artists of The Hawth Theatre, Crawley. Our ethos throughout has never altered: to bring musicians and audiences of different ages and backgrounds together, changing lives through music.”

Pavlos has been a prize-winner in international music competitions in England, Italy (Carlo Soliva competition), Germany (Koblenz international chamber music competition) and Russia (Taneev competition). He has performed as a solo and chamber musician in venues such as the Purcell Room, Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall and the Teatro dal Verme, Milan and recorded for the BBC.