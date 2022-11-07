Midhurst and Petworth Remembrance Sunday 2022: All you need to know
The details of Midhurst and Petworth’s 2022 Remembrance Sunday service have been confirmed.
In Petworth on Armistice Day, Friday, November 11 there will be an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at 10. 5 am lead by Father Mark.
There will be the laying of one or two wreaths.
The Act of Remembrance at the memorial will take around about 20 minutes.
For Remembrance Sunday, November 13., there will be a Service of Thanksgiving in St Mary’s at 3 pm followed by an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, with the laying of wreaths.
There will be a Church Parade to St Mary’s, led by the Petworth Town Band, which will muster at the Royal British Legion Club at 2.15 pm.
In Midhurst, the Remembrance Service for Midhurst will begin at 10.50am, around the Cenotaph on Church Hill, followed by a Remembrance Day service in Midhurst Parish Church.