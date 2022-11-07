Midhurst and Petworth Remembrance Sunday 2022: All you need to know

In Petworth on Armistice Day, Friday, November 11 there will be an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at 10. 5 am lead by Father Mark.

There will be the laying of one or two wreaths.

The Act of Remembrance at the memorial will take around about 20 minutes.

For Remembrance Sunday, November 13., there will be a Service of Thanksgiving in St Mary’s at 3 pm followed by an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, with the laying of wreaths.

There will be a Church Parade to St Mary’s, led by the Petworth Town Band, which will muster at the Royal British Legion Club at 2.15 pm.