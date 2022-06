Midhurst Parish Church will be hosting a small act of remembrance to commemorate the end of the Falklands conflict.

June 14, marks 40 years since the end of the Falklands conflict and on behalf of the Royal British Legion, Midhurst Parish Vicar David Willis will be leading an act of remembrance at 11am at the war memorial.

This is not the only commemoration of the end of the conflict across Sussex as Littlehampton hosted a remembrance service on Saturday, June 11.