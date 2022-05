The Community Day run by Midhurst Rother College will return this weekend. SUS-220605-114553001

From 10am to 2pm on Saturday May 7, many fun filled events and activities will pack Midhurst Rother College.

Activities and fun on the day includes: Lifestyle, Lesiure and Fitness, artisan good and local craftspeople.

The event will also be held to try and be more friendly to the environment.