Midhurst Community Choir set to take stage

Midhurst Community Choir is set to take the stage for the first time since 2019.

By Sam Pole
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 2:16 pm
The Choir will be making its comeback after three years as they perform at their Summer Concert.

Featuring new songs, plus some old favourites, the award-winning choir will perform at Midhurst Rother College on Saturday July 23 at 7.30pm.

Yvonne Gravely, who founded the choir in 2017 with her daughter Jess, said: "We have appreciated being able to sing together so much after taking a break during the pandemic and it is so exciting to be able to perform again in front of an audience. The choir have worked so hard, we have some new members who will be performing with us for the first time and it is all sounding fantastic"

Tickets are £12 and are available from Stepping Out in Style on North Street or are available on the door on the evening. A cash bar will also be available.

