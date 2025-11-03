Midhurst Jazz, Food and Blues Festival unveils town-wide fringe

Fringe festival is announced

Two days of town-wide Fringe with free and ticketed music, workshop and pop-ups have been unveiled as part of the Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival.

The inaugural Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival runs from November 14–16 and will have its Festival Fringe, a vibrant programme running throughout the festival weekend (Friday to Sunday) across central Midhurst. Sponsored by Sussex Exclusive Magazine, the Fringe brings live music, masterclasses, exhibitions and pop-up performances to cafés, galleries and venues throughout the town - many free entry.

Designed to get visitors exploring and lingering in Midhurst all weekend, the Fringe complements the Festival’s headline concerts with a rolling mix of discovery moments and hands-on sessions spread across multiple locations, encouraging people to arrive early, wander between venues and dip into performances and workshops throughout the day.

Fringe highlights

Amuse Manouche - Gypsy-jazz trio bringing a dash of Parisian cool to Midhurst, plus a Gypsy-jazz workshop (beginners welcome). Ross Harding - The Blood & The Blues album launch - South African-born, UK-based artist presents a captivating solo set that layers soulful vocals, blues guitar and live looping. Pete Williams: Jazz & Blues Photography - Exhibition spanning three decades behind the lens, featuring standout images including an iconic shot of Miles Davis. Masterclasses & workshops: Jazz drumming with Vince Dunn History of the Blues in Five Iconic Songs Blues harmonica with Errol Linton Argentine jazz with pianist Pablo Murgier Gypsy-jazz guitar Tango dancing…and more.

Festival Director Adam Page said: “Blow away those winter blues, and warm yourself up in Midhurst. All day across Saturday and Sunday, there’s going to be so many things to do and see and hear… grab lunch, see some of the best jazz and blues photography in the UK, listen to some gypsy jazz, go to a blues masterclass, and - whatever you do - book the extraordinary festival menu we’ve designed for the headline events! You can even do a little Christmas shopping!”

The Fringe runs alongside the Festival’s headline programme (including Binker Golding Quartet, Errol Linton Band, Pablo Murgier, Robin Bibi Big Band, Simon Bates Funk Explosion, Simply Dan and Vince Dunn Orchestra), turning Midhurst into a walkable celebration of jazz, blues, food and community.

The Festival Fringe runs from 6pm on Friday, November 14, then throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday (November 15-16), with events taking place from 11am each day and continuing into the evening. Activities will be spread across multiple venues throughout central Midhurst, from cafés and galleries to bars and community spaces, with maps and timings available online. Many Fringe events are free to attend, while workshops and selected sessions are ticketed with limited capacity.

For full details, to view the schedule, and to book tickets for both Fringe and headline shows, visit: midhurstjazzandblues.com/lineup-tickets