Midhurst open day set for woodworking and fencing enthusiasts

Midhurst residents are invited to explore garden fencing and woodworking at an Open Day on Friday 3 October.

The event runs from 10am to 3pm and welcomes both the public and trade visitors to see demonstrations, product displays, and expert advice.

Visitors can explore over 100 garden fencing products and a wide selection of exotic and hardwood turning blanks, boards, adhesives, finishes, and fixings for all kinds of woodworking projects.

Live demonstrations will be held throughout the day, alongside special Open Day offers and discounts.

Supplier stands from Eli-Chem Resins, Indasa Abrasives, Odie’s Oil, Samac Fixings, and Toolbank will be present to provide expert advice and showcase their products.

Refreshments and free gifts will be available, making the event appealing to families, hobbyists, and trade professionals alike.

The Open Day will take place at the combined headquarters in Selham, just off the A272 between Petworth and Midhurst, opposite the Halfway Bridge Inn.

It’s an opportunity for the local community to explore a wide variety of garden fencing and woodworking products in one place.