Following its success in 2018 and 2019, the MRC Parents Association has again worked with local businesses and organisations to coordinate the community fundraising event, which is their first in three years.

There will be a spectacular fireworks display choreographed to music and the MRC Parents Association looks forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide.

Gates open at 6pm, and tickets are available to buy in advance or on the gate.

Entry costs £6 for adults, £3.50 for children aged between 5 and 17, and £16 for a family of 4.

You can buy advance tickets on-line at www.eventbrite.co.uk, from The Upholsterer on North Street, or at Mirdhurst Rother College Reception.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale on the night, giving one person the amazing opportunity to push the button to start the spectacular firework display.

There will also be a licensed bar and food and drink from many businesses, including Bombshell Bakes, Really Awesome Coffee Chichester, Gourmet Kitchen burgers and sausages, Simply Hog Roast, Wood Fired Pizza Oven, Swedish Street Food brand Scandalicious, a churros truck and an ice cream van.

Blue Badge Holders can prebook onsite parking by contacting the college, while local residents are encouraged to walk where possible.

Angela Tysoe, chair of MRC Parents, said: “We received wonderful feedback at our last Fireworks event.

"As a charity, MRC Parents were able to donate £10,000 towards much needed equipment at Midhurst Rother College which benefitted both students and local community groups.

“We’re hoping to raise even more this year!”

The charity also expressed its gratitude to its ‘enthusiastic team of helpers’, including the Rotary Club of Midhurst and Petworth, as well as its generous sponsors, without whom it ‘could not stage the event’.

They include: The Cowdray Estate, Jackson Stops Estate Agents, MacDonald Oates Solicitors, Karen Williams Hair, Epic Comedy and Home Counties Land Management Ltd.

College Principal, Stuart Edwards added: “This is a fantastic community event, and we are delighted to be able to host it for a third time.

"We’re hoping for an even bigger turn out and look forward to seeing you there.”

