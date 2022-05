The Midhurst Skate Jam will be making its way to Midhurst at the weekend. SUS-221005-113751001

On Sunday, May 15 at the Carron Lane Recreational Ground Midhurst’s Annual Skate Jam will be taking place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demonstrations from professionals on scooter, skateboard and BMX will be on display, as well as the chance to show off your skills and win some merchandise.

The event will start at 12pm and finish at 4pm with all ages and abilities are welcome at the event.