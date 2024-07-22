Midhurst Street Festival starting this week features live performances from 'UK's top buskers'
It’s running from 11 am to 8 pm and entry is free for all attendees. The festival will feature live performances from some of the UK's top buskers and entertainers.
Visitors can enjoy a variety of musical acts, ranging from solo artists to bands, providing a dynamic soundtrack throughout the day.
For people with an interest in fashion, the event will include stalls offering a selection of vintage clothing. These stalls will give attendees the chance to browse and purchase unique items from different eras.
Families will find numerous activities designed to keep the young ones engaged. The festival will offer face painting, games, and special performances to entertain children.
Food trucks will be on-site, serving a wide range of cuisines as well as pop-up bars to offering a selection of drinks.
