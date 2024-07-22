Midhurst Street Festival starting this week features live performances from 'UK's top buskers'

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:44 BST
Taking place on July 27 from 11.00 am till 8.00 pm.Taking place on July 27 from 11.00 am till 8.00 pm.
Taking place on July 27 from 11.00 am till 8.00 pm.
On Saturday July 27, at Market Square, the Midhurst Street Festival will take place, promising entertainment and shopping opportunities.

It’s running from 11 am to 8 pm and entry is free for all attendees. The festival will feature live performances from some of the UK's top buskers and entertainers.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of musical acts, ranging from solo artists to bands, providing a dynamic soundtrack throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For people with an interest in fashion, the event will include stalls offering a selection of vintage clothing. These stalls will give attendees the chance to browse and purchase unique items from different eras.

Families will find numerous activities designed to keep the young ones engaged. The festival will offer face painting, games, and special performances to entertain children.

Food trucks will be on-site, serving a wide range of cuisines as well as pop-up bars to offering a selection of drinks.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice