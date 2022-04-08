Midhurst to host family Easter Trail

Families will be able to take part in a fun Easter Trail this half-term.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:33 am

From midday on Monday, April 11 to Monday, April 18, families will be able to take part in Midhurst’s Easter Trail

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Activity sheets are available from the Old Library on Knockhundred Row or by downloading from our website www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk from Monday at Midday.

The event is a free family activity and there will be a small treat for under-13s available to those taking part on Thursday 14th and Monday 18th between 12pm-2pm.

All of the locations are outdoors and the trail is suitable for wheelchair and pushchair users.

Midhurst