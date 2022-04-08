Midhurst to host family Easter Trail

From midday on Monday, April 11 to Monday, April 18, families will be able to take part in Midhurst’s Easter Trail
Activity sheets are available from the Old Library on Knockhundred Row or by downloading from our website www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk from Monday at Midday.
The event is a free family activity and there will be a small treat for under-13s available to those taking part on Thursday 14th and Monday 18th between 12pm-2pm.
All of the locations are outdoors and the trail is suitable for wheelchair and pushchair users.