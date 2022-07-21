Midhurst to host Summer Street Party

Midhurst is set to host the town’s annual Summer Street Party.

From 11am to 3pm on Saturday, July 27, Midhurst Old Town will be packed with all different kinds of summer fun for everyone to enjoy.

At the Street Party there will be many fun fill activities for guests to enjoy, as well as music, food and plenty of festivities.

This is Midhurst Town Council’s event as part of the MADhurst Festival celebration.

The MADHurst Festival is a celebration of arts and creativity in the local community and will include many different events in the town, including Faustino’s Club Night on North Street and Shaylar’s Family Fun Fair at Midhurst Rother College

Road closures will be in place on this day from 9am until 5pm along West Street, Knockhundred Row, Red Lion Street and Church Hill.