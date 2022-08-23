Midhurst to host Summer Street Party

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midhurst is set to host the town’s annual Summer Street Party.

From 11am to 3pm on Saturday, August 27, Midhurst Old Town will be packed with all different kinds of summer fun for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s street party follows on from the successes of the 2021 Summer Street Party which included musical performances from

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rylee Spooner and Phil Holbird as well as an appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Most Popular

At the Street Party there will be many fun fill activities for guests to enjoy, as well as music, food and plenty of festivities.

The party will have a wide variety for its line up of talent including musicians Babyeleanor, The South Downs Ukes and The Silhouette Show alongside George Alfie and Hannah Barrs.

The Stacey Bedford Dance troupe will also be performing in the day.

Bubble Pop Hampshire, a children's entertainment concept that offers an enjoyable bubble experience for all ages will be entertaining both kids and big kids alike on the day as well.

The event is run by Midhurst Town Council’s event as part of the MADhurst Festival celebration.

The MADHurst Festival is a celebration of arts and creativity in the local community and will include many different events in the town, including Faustino’s Club Night on North Street and Shaylar’s Family Fun Fair at Midhurst Rother College

Road closures will be in place on this day from 9am until 5pm along West Street, Knockhundred Row, Red Lion Street and Church Hill.