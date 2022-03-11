The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022: Midhurst Town Council announces weekend celebrations

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations there are a number of events taking place in Midhurst.

Midhurst Town Council, Easebourne Parish Council and Cowdray Heritage are collaborating to provide residents with a weekend of celebrations, to mark the momentous occasion in our British history.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 residents of Midhurst, Easebourne and surrounding villages are invited to St Ann’s Hill in Midhurst to take part in a beacon lighting at 9pm.

Carol Lintott and Mike Noble, Chairpersons of Midhurst Town Council and Easebourne Parish Council.

Saturday, June 4, will see a Jubilee celebration in front of Cowdray Ruins, with music, entertainment and stalls celebrating the Best of British over the last 70 years.

If you have a local group that would like to be involved in this event please send enquiries to [email protected]