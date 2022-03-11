The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022: Midhurst Town Council announces weekend celebrations

Plans are underway for Jubilee celebrations over the long weekend in June.

By Charlotte Harding
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:10 pm

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations there are a number of events taking place in Midhurst.

Midhurst Town Council, Easebourne Parish Council and Cowdray Heritage are collaborating to provide residents with a weekend of celebrations, to mark the momentous occasion in our British history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 residents of Midhurst, Easebourne and surrounding villages are invited to St Ann’s Hill in Midhurst to take part in a beacon lighting at 9pm.

Carol Lintott and Mike Noble, Chairpersons of Midhurst Town Council and Easebourne Parish Council.

Read More

Read More
Tea-dance celebration set for jubilee party in Petworth

Saturday, June 4, will see a Jubilee celebration in front of Cowdray Ruins, with music, entertainment and stalls celebrating the Best of British over the last 70 years.

If you have a local group that would like to be involved in this event please send enquiries to [email protected]

More information is available on www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk

HAVE YOU SEEN: Petworth House closed for filming

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

QueenMidhurst Town CouncilMidhurst