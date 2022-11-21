Midhurst Town Council’s annual Christmas Street Party will get visitors into the festive spirit.

The event takes place on Friday, December 2 between 5pm and 8pm in Midhurst’s Old Town and surrounding roads. The Christmas tree will be lit at 5.40pm.

There will be late night shopping from independent retailers as well as an artisan makers market in the Old Library, as well as fairground rides, food and drink, games and entertainment will be found along Church Hill and West Street, as well as the Santa's Grotto, where families can meet Santa for free in his grotto, located behind The Upholsterer on North Street.

Carol Lintott, chair of Midhurst Town Council, said: "The annual Christmas street party is one of our most popular events and it is wonderful seeing the town so full of life to welcome to festive season. It's also a fantastic opportunity to shop local and support our town's independent businesses."

Midhurst Town Council would like to thank all of the many organisations and groups, as well as Midhurst businesses, for their support in making this a popular event for all.

Parking is available at both North Street Car Park (behind the bus station) and Grange Road Car Park.

More information is available on the website www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk