Midhurst's annual Music, Art, Dance and Drama Festival to begin in August
MADhurst stands for Music, Arts & Drama Festival in Midhurst. On their official website, it says the aim of the founding members was to ‘Promote and celebrate music, arts and drama and the local community. Over the years the festival has grown and includes events organised by the MADhurst committee but also promotes any music, arts, drama or community events put on by local organisations and venues around Midhurst and the surrounding area.
MADhurst is a not for profit organisation and some of the money raised is used the fund the festival for the following year. Any additional funds available are used to support local organisations and charities.
The 2024 MADhurst features storytelling for children, art workshops, live performances guided walking tours and much more.
To find out more details, visit https://madhurst.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.