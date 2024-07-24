Midhurst's annual Music, Art, Dance and Drama Festival to begin in August

It all kicks off on August 1st.

From Thursday August 1st to Saturday August 31st, MADhurst will be taking place with a series of events.

MADhurst stands for Music, Arts & Drama Festival in Midhurst. On their official website, it says the aim of the founding members was to ‘Promote and celebrate music, arts and drama and the local community. Over the years the festival has grown and includes events organised by the MADhurst committee but also promotes any music, arts, drama or community events put on by local organisations and venues around Midhurst and the surrounding area.

MADhurst is a not for profit organisation and some of the money raised is used the fund the festival for the following year. Any additional funds available are used to support local organisations and charities.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 MADhurst features storytelling for children, art workshops, live performances guided walking tours and much more.