'Mighty impressive' - Six brilliant photos of Veteran Car Run from London to Brighton

Rare November sunshine greeted 340 Veteran Car Run finishers on on Sunday as they triumphantly crossed the finish line on Madeira Drive.

The 2025 RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run began in London’s Hyde Park at dawn.

At 7am, with the sun rising, the first batch of pre-1905 ‘horseless carriages’ were flagged away by Duncan Wiltshire – the chairman of the Royal Automobile Club, which has curated the run since 1930.

Having flagged away the early starters, Duncan enjoyed an untroubled run to Brighton aboard a 1901 Mors – owned by the Royal Automobile Club.

He said: “What a fantastic RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run it has been today.

"The turnout from spectators was mighty impressive, with some of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen lining the route once the sun came out. You also have to marvel at the organisation.

“This is an incredibly complex event, seamlessly overseen by hundreds of wonderful volunteer marshals who ensure the smooth and safe progress of these extraordinary vehicles.”

This year’s event – celebrating 129 years since the first Emancipation Run of 1896 – paid special tribute to the 125th anniversary of the historic 1,000 Mile Trial. This was an audacious 22-day journey that first introduced the ‘new-fangled motor car’ to communities across Britain.

The original Emancipation Run celebrated the passing of the Locomotives on Highways Act – a landmark legislation which raised the speed limit for ‘light locomotives’ from four to 14 mph. It also abolished the requirement for a man to walk ahead waving a red flag.

Duncan added: “This has been a fabulous way to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the 1000 Mile Trial. Our 60-mile journey from London to Brighton on modern roads felt pretty heroic, so it’s hard to overestimate the enormous challenge faced by those spirited early motorists on their nationwide adventure back in 1900 – a feat well worth saluting in this milestone year.”

The much-loved homage began with the symbolic tearing-up of the red flag by racing driver and broadcaster Alex Brundle and presenter Charlotte Vowden. They led the field away from Hyde Park driving a special 1899 Wolseley 3.5hp Voiturette.

Alex said: “It was such a joy and an incredible experience – my sincere thanks to the British Motor Museum.

“Shamefully, I didn’t know much about the event before, but now I’ve completely fallen in love with it! To have the honour of tearing up the red flag and leaving Hyde Park first, driving OWL in such a milestone year for the car, was amazing.

"Being in one of the older cars was a real challenge, which only added to the fun… as did seeing so many people lining the roads. I was blown away by the crowds.”

The run’s curtain-raiser featured a group of pre-1905 motor and pedal cycles, also bound for Brighton.

“This magical annual institution is the largest and most remarkable gathering of veteran vehicles on Earth,” a spokesperson for the Royal Automobile Club said.

"It’s also a true celebration of the life-changing benefits that accompanied the birth of motorised transport at the end of the 19th century.”

The brave penny-farthing riders ‘notably drew admiration’ as they set out for the Sussex seaside resort’s Madeira Drive.

The oldest Victorian ‘light locomotives’ led the cavalcade as an ‘extraordinary variety of ancient cars’ chuffed and wheezed their way through Wellington Arch and down Constitution Hill, past Buckingham Palace, through Admiralty Arch, and into Whitehall. Then it was edging Parliament Square and across Westminster Bridge beneath the gaze of Big Ben. Here, the 60-mile route divided in two to ease traffic flow in south London.

Half of the participants followed the traditional A23 route via Kennington, Brixton and Streatham Common, while the other half travelled across Lambeth Bridge, through Vauxhall, Clapham Common and Tooting. With the weather improving, the two routes merged again on the A236 north of Croydon, reuniting the cavalcade as it headed towards the South Downs in Surrey and West Sussex.

The vehicles set off in age order, with the earliest starting first in OWL’s wheel tracks, allowing the first pioneers the most time to reach Brighton.

The Royal Automobile Club said: “While the run looked ahead to a greener future, it also honoured a bygone age when motoring technology was in its infancy – long before roofs, windscreens, heaters, radios or satnavs became standard.

“As always, the event’s eccentric charm and deep heritage drew huge crowds along the route. Tens of thousands of spectators lined the pavements and verges to cheer on participants throughout the journey.

“The run attracted entrants from across the globe, including cars from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Holland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Monaco, Sweden and Switzerland, along with a 26-car contingent from the United States.

"In total, more than 100 marques were represented – from Adler, Albion and Argyll to Waverley, Winton and Wolseley. A handful of names, such as Cadillac, Ford, Renault, Vauxhall and Mercedes-Benz still thrive today, though most are long defunct. Among these, De Dion Bouton had the largest showing, with over 50 entries.”

No fewer than 340 starters rolled into Brighton to the cheers of huge crowds lining the seafront before the 4.30pm deadline – ‘proudly collecting their coveted finisher’s medals’.

The veteran vehicles rolled into Brighton to the cheers of huge crowds lining the seafront.

The RM Sotheby’s Veteran Car Run provided a fitting climax to the Royal Automobile Club’s busy London Motor Week, which featured a host of events.

Find out more at www.veterancarrun.com.

