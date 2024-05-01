Milkshake! Live comes to The Hawth this summer!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milkshake! Live is back in Crawley with a brand-new show on Sunday 23 June!

Milkshake! Live On Holiday is the perfect opportunity to join your favourite Milkshake! Friends, with Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, Dora, Pip and Posy, Blue from Blue’s Clues and You!, Milo, Milkshake! Monkey plus two presenters for an all-new adventure!

Pack your bags and jump aboard the Milkshake! train as we go on an all singing, all dancing holiday together! It’s a family show not to be missed!

Milkshake! Live On Holiday is produced by Mark Thompson Productions Limited in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting. Written by Miranda Larson, with creative direction and choreography by Derek Moran.