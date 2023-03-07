Mini treatment and Vice Puddings canapes on offer at Worthing charity's Pamper and Prosecco event

Suitable for adults only, the event offers a choice of a 15-minute head, neck and shoulder massage or reflexology for 15 minutes. The £25 ticket price also includes a glass of prosecco and canapes from Vice Puddings.
Pamper and Prosecco takes place at The Rooms, in The Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on Saturday, March 11, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and there will be a raffle on the night.
Visit www.tickettailor.com/events/andysangels/836447# to book.
The charity's founder, Kayla Shepherd, has recently won a national award in recognition of her hard work in setting up Andy’s Angels in memory of her late husband while running her own business.
Kayla won the Business Mum of the Year award at the 2022 virtual Women’s Business Club Awards in December.
Kayla said: "It’s amazing to be recognised in such a way and to have come first against so many people across the country means even more. I work hard to support not only my family, but to enable people to have a safe space to come when they need a friend or someone who is in a similar situation to talk to and that is the driving force behind everything I do."