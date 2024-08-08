Miss Hastings 2024 hosting charity 'sip and paint' evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans, is set to host a delightful charity 'Sip & Paint' evening on October 5th, 2024, to raise funds for two worthy causes: Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish. The event will take place at Baldslow Memorial Hall in St Leonards-on-Sea, running from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

The 'Sip & Paint' evening promises to be a relaxing and enjoyable experience where participants can unleash their inner artists while enjoying their favourite beverage. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own masterpieces, with all materials provided.

Miss Hastings 2024 is dedicated to using her platform to make a difference in the community, and this event is a key part of her efforts. "This evening is about more than just having fun—it's about coming together as a community to support causes that touch so many lives," she said. "Both Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish are doing incredible work, and I'm honored to contribute to their missions."

Cancer Research UK is dedicated to discovering new ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer. Alex’s Wish is a charity committed to finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe and progressive muscle-wasting disease.

Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans

Tickets are £15 per person, which includes: All your art supplies, a welcome drink and canopies! All proceeds raised will go to the 2 charities.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or a complete beginner, this event offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy a creative night out while supporting important causes. Join Miss Hastings 2024 and the community for a night of creativity, compassion, and charity.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/978151817417?aff=oddtdtcreator