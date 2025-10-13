Model railway enthusiasts across south prepare for annual West Sussex show

​Model railway enthusiasts from across the south are preparing to showcase their layouts at the annual ​West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club show

Clubs from across the region will be showing various layouts at Shoreham Baptist Church, in Western Road, Shoreham, on Saturday, October 18, from 10am to 5pm.

Layouts on show will be all N Gauge, including Sillhurst from Wessex, Waledale from Headcorn, Benbridge from East Dorset, Hells Glen from Gosport, Neustift, Thamas the Tank Soldor Station and Furkeinbahn.

There will also be two West Sussex N Gauge modular formations, two private layouts by Victor Kurylowicz and Mike Lane and mini-modules.

Roger Miller will be manning the loco repair table and Alex Wheatley will be demonstrating 3D printing.

As well as the club shop, with a large selection of pre-owned rolling stock and accessories available at competitive prices, Bluebell Railway will be there with its Project 27 sales stand.

Entry to the N Gauge Model Railway Show is £5 for adults, under-15s free. The venue is accessible to all and the club will be providing refreshments all day, including hot lunches and sandwiches.

West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club meets at Sompting Village Hall, in West Street, Sompting, at 7pm on the first and third Friday of the month, and some Saturday mornings. Visit www.wsng.co.uk for more information.