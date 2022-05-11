British and Continental layouts in a range of gauges will be on show at Sompting Village Hall on Saturday, May 14, from 10am to 4.30pm.
Guest layouts include Budget Model Railways by Phil Gardner, as seen on YouTube, and Sylvester Road by Andrew Knights.
Matthew Ayling, treasurer and exhibition manager, said: “We are so pleased, and relieved, to see the return of our exhibition at Sompting Village Hall.
“Refreshments will be available and there is a children’s layout for the young ones to have a play on.”
Admission for adults is £3.50 and children, five to 15 years, £1. Visit www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk for more information.
