Model railway exhibition: Welcome return of Sompting and District Model Railway Club annual exhibition

Sompting and District Model Railway Club is pleased, and relieved, to see the return of its annual exhibition.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:22 am

British and Continental layouts in a range of gauges will be on show at Sompting Village Hall on Saturday, May 14, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Guest layouts include Budget Model Railways by Phil Gardner, as seen on YouTube, and Sylvester Road by Andrew Knights.

Matthew Ayling, treasurer and exhibition manager, said: “We are so pleased, and relieved, to see the return of our exhibition at Sompting Village Hall.

Sompting and District Model Railway Club annual exhibition. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951877a

“Refreshments will be available and there is a children’s layout for the young ones to have a play on.”

Admission for adults is £3.50 and children, five to 15 years, £1. Visit www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk for more information.

