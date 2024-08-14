"Modern Victorian" photography on show at Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery for the Arundel Festival

Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery will be showing modern Victorian photography by Elizabeth Zeschin with bronze figurative sculpture by Christopher Marvell for their 2024 Gallery Trail exhibition at Venue 13, The Crypt Gallery, Ford Road, Arundel.

“Zeschin's work has been exhibited in numerous solo and group shows in New York and the United Kingdom. Her joint exhibition Flora and Porna was at The Arden and Anstruther Gallery, Petworth in 2007. From My Garden was also shown at Arden and Anstruther in 2009. She has received merit awards in The Association of Photographers Awards Show (London) and has had work exhibited at The Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. She exhibited work in the 2018 AOP50 exhibition, Images that Defined the Age at Canary Wharf in London. Her salt and cyanotype prints were exhibited in 2019 at Parham House in West Sussex, following her residency. She has been in numerous group shows at The Chelsea Arts Club in London. Her solo show there Endangered Species was in 2022. Zeschin's work was selected for exhibition in the Royal Photographic Society IPE164 in 2023 in Bristol and then touring throughout the UK. Most recently Pangolin, Manis Triuspis, from her Endandered Species series has been selected by the Royal Photographic Society for inclusion in an exhibition of just 47 images at The National Trust’s Henry Fox Talbot Museum at Lacock from June 2024 to April 2025. This will be the first time that we exhibit Elizabeth Zeschin’s photography. Not only are the images stunning and carefully thought out, but the process of creating the prints using the box camera and salt paper printing is rare these days.”