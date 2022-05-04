Morrisons in Worthing hosts charity fete for Together for Short Lives

Morrisons in Worthing is hosting a charity fete to raise money for Together for Short Lives, targeted at its twinned hospice, Chestnut Tree House.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:39 pm

Joanne Easey, the store’s community champion is organising the event in the style of a May Day fete, with stalls, games and refreshments.

She explained: “Our new charity parter is Together for Short Lives and we have been twinned with Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice. I am running the event to raise funds for them, where all the proceeds go to our twinned hospice.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The fete will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 9am to 3pm, with Spiderman available from 2pm to 3pm and Jim Jam’s Bakes & Barista offering cakes and coffee.

Morrisons in Newland Street, Worthing

Read More

Read More
Lifelong friends who grew up together in Worthing celebrate Platinum Jubilee of ...

The chattiest colleague will be doing a sponsored till and stalls include soak the champ, children’s lucky dip, a tombola, hair braiding and teddy adoption.

Joanne said many amazing prizes had been donated for the tombola by local businesses.

She has been fundraising all week, with a tombola on Bank Holiday Monday, raising £67.97 for Together for Short Lives.

Also in the news: See how Worthing celebrated the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953

See also: See how Worthing and the surrounding area celebrated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977

MorrisonsQueen