Morrisons in Worthing hosts charity fete for Together for Short Lives

Joanne Easey, the store’s community champion is organising the event in the style of a May Day fete, with stalls, games and refreshments.

She explained: “Our new charity parter is Together for Short Lives and we have been twinned with Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice. I am running the event to raise funds for them, where all the proceeds go to our twinned hospice.”

The fete will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 9am to 3pm, with Spiderman available from 2pm to 3pm and Jim Jam’s Bakes & Barista offering cakes and coffee.

Morrisons in Newland Street, Worthing

The chattiest colleague will be doing a sponsored till and stalls include soak the champ, children’s lucky dip, a tombola, hair braiding and teddy adoption.

Joanne said many amazing prizes had been donated for the tombola by local businesses.

She has been fundraising all week, with a tombola on Bank Holiday Monday, raising £67.97 for Together for Short Lives.