Wondering how best to treat your mum on Mother's Day?

Many places in Sussex are making it easier to give the women in our lives the special day they deserve.

The Weald and Downland Museum

Mothering Sunday at the Weald and Downland Museum. Picture by Sam Stephenson.

The Weald and Downland Museum is giving women free entry to celebrate Mothering Sunday on March 27.

With its 40-acre site full of spring buds bursting to life, Mothering Sunday is a fantastic time to visit the museum.

When purchasing your tickets to the museum online, you will be given the option to select a free complimentary ticket for each lady in your party.

Amberley Museum

'To celebrate mums and all they do for us', Amberley Museum is giving free entry to the special ladies in our lives.

There is a variety of things to do at the museum, including: taking a ride on a steam train and vintage bus, visiting the print shop for a Mother's Day keepsake, making pottery and enjoying scones and cake in the Limeburners Café.

Make sure you pre-book online for the event, and book your mum as a complimentary ticket.

Stansted House

Mums can get free entry to Stansted House on Mothering Sunday.

Spend the day learning about the history behind the beautiful Edwardian mansion, and enjoy the spectacular sweeping carpet of daffodils.

Bill's Restaurant

Mothers are being treated to a complimentary, limited-edition dessert when dining at Bill's Restaurant on Mother's Day.

For one day only, mums will be able to enjoy the Apple Pie Sundae for free, featuring juicy soft apples, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and topped off with beautifully buttery shortbread biscuit and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Côte Brasserie

When dining at Côte Brasserie on Sunday after 12pm, mums get a free glass of prosecco to enjoy with their meal.

An elegant meal and a glass of fizz could be the perfect way to end a special day.

