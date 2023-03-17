Mother’s Day: Meet the mums at Drusillas Park in East Sussex

Keepers at a zoo in East Sussex have shown appreciation for some mums ready for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Lots of tasty treats and cards were presented to the mums across the Drusillas Park in Alfriston Road.

Drusillas is home to first-time mum Clementine, the capybara, with her first-born Satsuma – the first capybara pup welcomed at the zoo in more than a decade.

Head keeper Gemma Romanis said: “We are so proud of Clementine and how naturally she has taken to motherhood. Satsuma was born in June last year and from the minute she arrived Clementine’s instincts kicked in beautifully, she manages the right balance between being protective when she feels it’s needed, and letting Satsuma explore the world around her, making Satsuma a wonderfully confident little girl who the keepers all adore. We hope Clementine will expand her little family more in the future!”

There’s also the red-handed tamarin, Isla, and baby Bowie. Isla and her partner Tiwa sadly lost their first-born in 2021, so the arrival of Bowie was extra special.

Gemma said: “Isla is such a gentle, sweet mama and it’s lovely to watch the amazing bond she has with Bowie. They spend lots of time playing and climbing together and always snuggle up for naps, she’s absolutely taken her new role in her stride and exceeded all our expectations as a parent, showing Bowie how to be a lovely little monkey!”

Colobus monkey Adaeze is mum to Arlo, Yoyo, and Domino.

Gemma said: “Adaeze is a wonderful mum and is particularly loving and affectionate which is lovely to see. Even now her youngest baby Arlo is around 18 months old, and fully independent, she still takes any opportunity to wrap her up in her arms and nap together and will constantly groom and care for them all. She’s a super mum!”

The most experienced mum at the zoo is Tamu the meerkat - she has huge brood of 17 babies.

Gemma said: “Tamu is a true matriarch – strong and feisty, which is essential for keeping such a large number of children in check! She takes being a mum very seriously, and knows exactly how to handle her excitable bunch, whilst still managing to give them all individual attention. I certainly wouldn’t be able to handle that many children as well as she does!”

Human mums can visit for half price on Sunday (March 19) if they purchase a ticket at the admission gate on the day.

1 . Mother's Day at Drusillas Park - Capybaras: Mum Clementine and baby Satsuma Mother's Day at Drusillas Park - Capybaras: Mum Clementine and baby Satsuma Photo: -

2 . Mother's Day at Drusillas Park Red-handed tamarins: Mum Isla Photo: -

3 . Mother's Day at Drusillas Park Colobus monkey: Mum Adaeze Photo: -

4 . Mother's Day at Drusillas Park Red-handed tamarins: Mum Isla Photo: -