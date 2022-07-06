Mount Noddy to host Dog and fete show at cricket club

Mounty Noddy is set to host a Dog Show and Fete at Madehurst Cricket Club.

Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Branch, is holding a Fun Dog Show and Fete this year at Madehurst Cricket Club on Saturday, July 16 from midday until 4.30pm.

Events at the Dog Show include the ‘most handsome dog’, ‘most beautiful bitch, culminating in the Best in Show at 3.45pm

A spokesperson for Mount Noddy said: “We are extremely grateful to Madehurst Cricket Club for lending us their ground, free of charge, to hold this event.

“It should be fun, there will be dog classes judged by Mount Noddy President Bruce Fogle, renowned veterinarian and author, a fun agility course, stalls selling doggie and non doggie things, games, competitions including Welly Wanging and Victorian test of strength for humans, tea, coffee, cakes, and the bar in the pavilion will be open!

"All in the beautiful surroundings of Madehurst Cricket Club - come and join us!"