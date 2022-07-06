Mount Noddy to host Dog and fete show at cricket club

Mounty Noddy is set to host a Dog Show and Fete at Madehurst Cricket Club.

By Sam Pole
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 11:20 am
Mounty Noddy is set to host a Dog Show and Fete at Madehurst Cricket Club.
Mounty Noddy is set to host a Dog Show and Fete at Madehurst Cricket Club.

Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Branch, is holding a Fun Dog Show and Fete this year at Madehurst Cricket Club on Saturday, July 16 from midday until 4.30pm.

Events at the Dog Show include the ‘most handsome dog’, ‘most beautiful bitch, culminating in the Best in Show at 3.45pm

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter

A spokesperson for Mount Noddy said: “We are extremely grateful to Madehurst Cricket Club for lending us their ground, free of charge, to hold this event.

“It should be fun, there will be dog classes judged by Mount Noddy President Bruce Fogle, renowned veterinarian and author, a fun agility course, stalls selling doggie and non doggie things, games, competitions including Welly Wanging and Victorian test of strength for humans, tea, coffee, cakes, and the bar in the pavilion will be open!

"All in the beautiful surroundings of Madehurst Cricket Club - come and join us!"

The Dog Show and Fete comes shortly after the new RSPCA Sussex West Branch at Eartham was officially opened with a special ceremony.

The centre’s £4 million refurbishment has increased its capacity with 27 spacious dog kennels and 47 cat pens, including six specialised maternity pens for mothers and kittens.

Guests at the opening event included the MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan, the leader of West Sussex County Council Paul Marshall who is also a trustee of the charity, and the leader of Chichester District Council Eileen Lintill who were all hugely impressed by the new facilities.

Victorian