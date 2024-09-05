Murder mysteries in Eastbourne​​​​​​​

A series of murder mysteries is being presented by Morlington Murders at The Grove Theatre in Eastbourne.

Following a sell-out attendance at The Gruntfuttock Fortune in August, the next production will be The Trouble at Tinkle's Bottom on the evening of September 20 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Tony Flood said: “Other murder mysteries will be staged on the evenings of October 25, November 29 and December 13 at The Grove Theatre, an intimate arts venue located on Grove Road, under Eastbourne Library.

"Audience members will be called upon to become sleuths and discover the murderers over a few drinks and buffet-style supper of cold meats, salads, cheese and breads for a price of £29.50. The winning team will receive a bottle of bubbly! A cast of three, Radley Mason, Holly Mason and Steve Scott, play several characters as Carry On meets Christie!

“Morlington Murders are also bringing their murder mysteries to The Lamb Inn, Old Town, Eastbourne, starting on Thursday, September 26. Food includes pie and an alcoholic drink.”

Radley Mason said “Every month there's a new script so audiences can experience a different show each time."

Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd is coming to The Grove Theatre from November 6-8 at 7.30 pm and November 10 at 2.30pm.

Also coming to Eastbourne is Lord Of The Dance: A Lifetime Of Standing Ovations (Congress Theatre, Friday-Saturday, September 13-15).

A spokesman said: “After celebrating the 25th anniversary of Lord of the Dance in 2022, Michael Flatley is back with a dazzling revival of his iconic dance extravaganza. This new tour promises to be an extraordinary journey that will captivate audiences again with this record-breaking show.

“Lord of the Dance is a production that has enchanted over 60 million people in 60 countries on every continent.

"It has left an indelible mark on the world of dance, solidifying its status as one of the most successful productions in the history of entertainment.”

Tickets from the venue.