Music education conferences in West Sussex– registration open!

Free places are available at this year’s Music Education Conferences run by West Sussex Music which promise to be inspirational and informative. We are delighted to be inviting all those working with children and young people to two events:

Sussex Secondary Music Conference at University of Sussex

Thursday 20 June

A free, one-day music education event for secondary music teachers at all stages of their careers working in schools across Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, and University of Sussex partnership schools.

Keynotes and workshops will focus on curriculum, inclusion, musical identities, the music industry, progression pathways, funding, and Ofsted’s recently published Music Subject Report, as well as the National Plan for Music Education and how schools can engage in partnership working for the benefit of all pupils.

Please visit our website to see a full list of speakers and workshop information and details of how to register.

West Sussex Primary & SEND Music Education Conference at Chichester College

Wednesday 10 July

A free, one-day music education event for primary and SEN(D) music teachers at all stages of their careers. Following his impact at the conference last year we are thrilled to share that Jimmy Rotheram (Music Leader at Feversham Primary Academy) will again be joining us.

We also welcome three further experts in music education to lead us in workshops throughout the day: Rachel Maby (West Sussex Music’s Schools Singing Lead); Andrew Ferguson (Founder of Education and Bass) and Emily Barden (Singer/Songwriter).

For a full list of workshops and to secure your space go here.

Alison Sutton, Assistant Head & Head of Learning for West Sussex Music, said: “We know how important these conferences are to music educators and we’re thrilled to be delivering these fun and information packed menus of learning opportunities for teachers. In whatever context you teach, each workshop will increase your own confidence teaching music and support you to build confidence in others.”

Positive feedback from last year’s attendees included: ‘Such valuable material from all the workshop leaders, I’ll be transforming my KS2 curriculum,’ and ‘Fantastic CPD training with lots of new games, ideas and songs to take away’.