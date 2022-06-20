Sussex has the best of both worlds, glorious beaches and stunning countryside.

We asked you where the best places to have a picnic were, this list is comprised of your answers and reviews on TripAdvisor.

​As a national pastime every summer, National Picnic Week aims to provide picnic tips, picnic hotspots, and everything surrounding picnics to help the nation roll out their picnic rugs and embrace British summertime wherever you are.

Is your favourite on the list?

1. Hastings country Park With amazing views Hastings county Park was mentioned on TripAdvisor as one of the best places to have a picnic in Sussex. Photo: Justin Lycett Photo Sales

2. Brooklands, Worthing One of our readers suggested Brooklands when we asked where you thought the best places in Sussex were to have a picnic. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

3. Devil's Dyke, Brighton The National Trust's Devil Dyke is a legendary beauty spot in the South Downs with a number of walks to enjoy either before or after your picnic. Photo: Jon Rigby Photo Sales

4. Barcombe Mills, Lewes Barcombe Mills is alongside the River Ouse and is a is a popular fishing spot. Photo: Peter Cripps Photo Sales