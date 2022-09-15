Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

National U3A Day: Midhurst group hosting event

To celebrate National U3A day the Midhurst group is hosting an open event.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:07 pm

It takes place on Saturday, September 24.

Philip Watts, from the group, said: “If you no longer work full-time, u3a offers the opportunity to socialise. There will be displays from many of our 40 plus groups covering a huge range of interests and an opportunity to talk to some of the group leaders.

“Art appreciation, local history, dog walking, darts and bowls, IT and computers and climate change are just a few of the areas of interest.

Most Popular

    The U3A history group

    “There will also be a giant cryptic crossword for visitors to participate in and consider joining that specialist group.”

    Committee members will be on hand to answer any questions.

    The group hosts monthly meetings, talks, and outings, as well as bus safaris.

    Philip said: “It's easy to join and only £10 for the current year to March.”

    The event is 11am until 3pm at Old Library, Knockhundred Row.

    For further information visit midhurstu3a.org.uk

    Read More

    Read More
    Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at her visits to Sussex over the years

    All you need to know about paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in West Sussex

    MidhurstElizabeth II