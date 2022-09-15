It takes place on Saturday, September 24.

Philip Watts, from the group, said: “If you no longer work full-time, u3a offers the opportunity to socialise. There will be displays from many of our 40 plus groups covering a huge range of interests and an opportunity to talk to some of the group leaders.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Art appreciation, local history, dog walking, darts and bowls, IT and computers and climate change are just a few of the areas of interest.

Most Popular

The U3A history group

“There will also be a giant cryptic crossword for visitors to participate in and consider joining that specialist group.”

Committee members will be on hand to answer any questions.

The group hosts monthly meetings, talks, and outings, as well as bus safaris.

Philip said: “It's easy to join and only £10 for the current year to March.”

The event is 11am until 3pm at Old Library, Knockhundred Row.