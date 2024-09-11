New album as Bristol-based folk trio Tarren head to St Leonards

Bristol-based folk trio Tarren head to St Leonards on the back of their second album Outside Time.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their concert will be at St John's, Pevensey Road on September 20 with tickets on sale via the Sounds St Leonards website.

The band is made up of Sid Goldsmith (Jimmy Aldridge & Sid Goldsmith, Awake Arise), Alex Garden (The Drystones, Harriet Riley & Alex Garden) and Danny Pedler (Pedler // Russell) who combine cittern and concertina, fiddle and accordion to create their music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Sid explains, the title of the new album is a play on words: “Outside Time is a dual meaning. A lot of the music that we play is within different time signatures at the same time. We like to play around with the structures.

Tarren (contributed pic)

"There will be a dance metre but there will be different phrases within that in different times that are interlocking. Sometimes we do that purposefully to make it feel disjointed so that people sit forward and to make them really notice but sometimes we just do it. But also Outside Time is play time. A lot of the music that we play is influenced by traditional English music but most of it we will write ourselves.

“There are more songs on this album than they were on the first one, and some are personal things written by us. One of them is about the importance of slowing down.

"We live in a world where information is thrown at us all the time and finding a place where you can get a sense of home and where your heartbeat will lower becomes more and more precious. It's a song that Danny wrote and it deals a lot with his own personal experience. Landscapes do it for him. The initial idea for the song came from when we were on tour last year and we visited each of our own home counties, the places where we grew up and there were places in all of those that you saw and you just felt that you were home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a song about gender identity: “We spent some time researching gender non-conformity in folk music. And we've written a song that was a conglomerate of a few different crossdressing songs, to which Alex has written a piece that spoke to their experience as a non-binary person.

“This is album number two and basically we were a lockdown project.

"We knew each other before the pandemic but during the pandemic we were trying to find ways to stay creative and we would send each other tunes that we were writing just to exercise our brain at a time when we were not needed musically! And then we had all the songs and when we were first able to meet up we arranged half the album one afternoon, just after having sent each other these little voice notes. And it just felt very easy and very comfortable.”

It was never a specific intention to become a band: “It just all happened very organically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me the real thing is the live experience. We connect with the audiences and take them on a journey. You get the very lively dancey music right through to the very dreamy stuff where people close their eyes and you wonder whether they're still in the room.

"We refined things for the second album.

"The first album was whatever we had which was thrown together but now there's more a sense of who we are as a band. The first album was more of a blend wine and the second album is a little bit more like a fortified wine.”