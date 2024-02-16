New character in Hundred Acre Wood in Winnie-the-Pooh sequel

Jane Riordan (contributed pic)

It’s a book sure to find plenty of interest in Sussex where Ashdown Forest inspired the creation of Winnie-the-Pooh nearly a century ago.

Author Jane Riordan decided to introduce the little dog Carmen after discovering that AA Milne had taken a toy dog mascot called Carmen with him to the trenches in the First World War.

In a rediscovered article from the Sunday Express in 1966, Daphne Milne, AA Milne’s wife, said: “My husband took a toy mascot, a dog called Carmen, to look after him in the First World War. He was saved from the Somme by trench fever. He wrote to say that Carmen had found a French germ in the trench and blown it onto him. Four years after that Christopher Robin was born.”

Jane said: “It was fascinating to discover the little-known story told by Daphne Milne about AA Milne taking a small, toy dog called Carmen with him when he served in the First World War. AA Milne even attributed his survival of the First World War to Carmen so it felt appropriate to give this brave little dog a place alongside Christopher Robin and friends in our new story collection, Winnie-the-Pooh: Tales from the Forest.

"We feel she’s earned her right to enjoy the peace of the Forest just like all the readers who have been delighted by the Winnie-the-Pooh stories over the years.”

Winnie-the-Pooh: Tales from the Forest sees Christopher Robin and friends go on adventures in seven brand-new stories set after the timeless tales in Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner.

Written by Jane Riordan in the style of AA Milne, the stories take readers back to much-loved places like the Poohsticks Bridge and Eeyore’s Gloomy Place as well as featuring trips to the British Museum and the Tower of London. Riordan is author of the highly commended authorised prequel Once There Was a Bear, as well as Winnie-the-Pooh Meets the Queen, and the recently published Winnie-the-Pooh Meets the King, celebrating the coronation.

Carmen, Winnie-the-Pooh, and friends are brought to life with illustrations by Mark Burgess in the style of EH Shepard’s original decorations. Burgess has been an artist of children’s books for the past 25 years and illustrated the authorised prequel Winnie-the-Pooh: Once There Was a Bear, Return to the Hundred Acre Wood and The Best Bear in All the World.