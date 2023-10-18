New date and time for next St Leonards Hard of Hearing coffee morning

The next meeting is Monday 6th November 2023, from 2.00pm to 3.30pm at The Clifton Community Centre, 1-2 Stainsby Street, St Leonards on Sea TN7 6LA. Please note: This is a new day and time.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a hearing loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.