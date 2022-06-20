New date announced for Midhurst Skate Jam

Originally, The Skate Jam was set to take place on Sunday, May 15 but had to be postponed due to bad weather with Midhurst Town Councillor Carol Lintott saying that ‘the weather caused a health and safety issue for the event.’
Heavy rain forced Midhurst Town Council to postpone the event as the skate park was not safe for the riders to go on at the time.
Following on from the postponement, Midhurst Town Council have announced a new date for the event.
On Saturday, July 16, from 12pm until 4pm at Carron Lane Recreational Ground the all ages and abilities are welcome at the event.
Demonstrations from professionals on scooters, skateboards and BMX will be on display, as well as the chance for visitors to show off their skills and win some merchandise.
To find out more about the event visit Midhurst Town Council’s Facebook Page.