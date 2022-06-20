New date announced for Midhurst Skate Jam

Midhurst Town Council have announced a new date for the previously postponed Skate Jam.

Originally, The Skate Jam was set to take place on Sunday, May 15 but had to be postponed due to bad weather with Midhurst Town Councillor Carol Lintott saying that ‘the weather caused a health and safety issue for the event.’

Following on from the postponement, Midhurst Town Council have announced a new date for the event.

On Saturday, July 16, from 12pm until 4pm at Carron Lane Recreational Ground the all ages and abilities are welcome at the event.

Demonstrations from professionals on scooters, skateboards and BMX will be on display, as well as the chance for visitors to show off their skills and win some merchandise.