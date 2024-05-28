New Eastbourne art collaboration in support of wildlife

Emma Mason (contributed pic)

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales has announced a collaboration with Eastbourne’s Emma Mason Gallery to raise funds to protect wildlife and wild spaces like Skomer Island.

Emma said: “The Emma Mason Gallery specialises in work by printmakers working in Britain from the 1940s onwards. The gallery recently acquired a selection of beautiful wildlife prints by the late artist, James T A Osborne (1907-1979).

“Osborne, who studied at the Royal College of Art, London, was a passionate nature lover. He spent his youth watching and sketching wildlife in the countryside surrounding his parents’ farm. He was one of the founders of The Society of Wildlife Artists and his work is held in museums across the world including the Victoria & Albert Museum and The Ashmolean. Osborne’s works are a combination of wood engravings, linocuts and silk screens prints, illustrating a range of wildlife, with a special emphasis towards birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales manages over 100 nature reserves, including Skomer Island. Skomer is one of the most important seabird colonies in the world, home to the world’s largest population of Manx shearwaters and nationally important numbers of Puffins, Guillemots and Razorbills amongst other species.

“In the 1980s Osborne’s family printed a group of beautiful limited-edition lithographs from his original linocuts and some superb limited-edition engravings printed directly from Osborne’s original wood blocks. The prints are all numbered from limited editions and prices start at just £45.

“The prints are now being sold by the Emma Mason Gallery to raise funds to protect the wildlife that Osborne was so passionate about. For every James Osborne print sold they will donate 25 per cent to support the Trust’s conservation work. They are delighted to have joined The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales as a WILDFundraiser.”

The Wildlife Trust’s Skomer Island warden Leighton Newman said: “Much of our funding to monitor and protect these birds for today and into the future comes directly from fundraising and any amount of money raised contributes to this vital work. These prints by James T A Osborne are a glimpse into the observational skills of a true naturalist, bringing movement and colour to life. My particular favourites are the watercolour studies. T he way movement and light are captured is beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales is the largest charitable organisation working exclusively on all aspects of wildlife conservation in South and West Wales.

"Our mission is to protect and improve habitats and wildlife in our local area as well as helping people to enjoy and understand their local wildlife.”