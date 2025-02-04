New family festival coming to West Sussex this summer

A new family festival is coming to West Sussex.

The festival will go from Friday 13th to Saturday the 14th of June at Fontwell Park Racecourse.

On their official Facebook Page, a statement from Balloons & Tunes UK read: “We are so happy to announce a brand new Festival For 2025! West Sussex Balloon Festival.

"We’re not just about hot air balloons, we’re the new ultimate family festival.”

The organisers say they are 'the new ultimate family festival'. (Photo: Balloons and Tunes)

The other activities and events that have no hidden cost include a night glow show on the Saturday and Friday, superhero characters, a dinosaur world, giant walking robots including Bumblebee, BMX stunt shows, wrestling shows, zoomania, motorbike stunt shows, mirror men and a truck show.

There is set to be more activities added closer to the event.

Extras that will cost extra include a fun fair, craft market and monster truck rides. Food and drink stalls will be dotted around the festival.

Parking is available at the site, but on a first-come, first-served basis, and needs to be pre-booked at £6 per car.

To find out more information, visit www.balloonsandtunesuk.com